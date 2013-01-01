IKEA E2013

Model E2013 Vendor IKEA Description PARASOLL door/window sensor Exposes contact, identify, battery, voltage Picture

Warning Known issues with this device The IKEA PARASOLL door/window sensor is known to suffer from serious usability issues in some Zigbee networks, resulting in some sensors regularly going unavailable / draining their battery. Whether this issue will affect you appears to depend on the other devices / routers in your Zigbee network, though the exact devices causing this issue have not been confirmed. Further discussion and investigation is available in the GitHub issue: zigbee2mqtt#22579 In the meantime, it is generally not recommended to buy PARASOLL sensors specifically for use with a Zigbee2MQTT network.

To pair the device, press the pairing button 4 times in 5 seconds to factory reset, it should now enter pairing mode.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Indicates whether the device is opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: identify .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .