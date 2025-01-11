Model E13 Vendor NOUS Description Zigbee water leak sensor with sound alarm Exposes water_leak, battery, working_mode, status, alarm_ringtone Picture

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Operational mode of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the working_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"working_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"working_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , silent , test .

Device status. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.