NOUS E13

ModelE13
VendorNOUS
DescriptionZigbee water leak sensor with sound alarm
Exposeswater_leak, battery, working_mode, status, alarm_ringtone
PictureNOUS E13

Exposes

Water leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Working mode (enum)

Operational mode of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the working_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"working_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"working_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: normal, silent, test.

Status (text)

Device status. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Alarm ringtone (enum)

Alarm ringtone. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_ringtone property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_ringtone": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: tone_1, tone_2, tone_3.