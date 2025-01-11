NOUS E13
|Model
|E13
|Vendor
|NOUS
|Description
|Zigbee water leak sensor with sound alarm
|Exposes
|water_leak, battery, working_mode, status, alarm_ringtone
|Picture
Exposes
Water leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Working mode (enum)
Operational mode of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
working_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"working_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"working_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
silent,
test.
Status (text)
Device status. Value can be found in the published state on the
status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Alarm ringtone (enum)
Alarm ringtone. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_ringtone property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_ringtone": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
tone_1,
tone_2,
tone_3.