NOUS E12
|Model
|E12
|Vendor
|NOUS
|Description
|Zigbee carbon monoxide (CO) sensor
|Exposes
|carbon_monoxide, carbon_monoxide_value, self_checking, checking_result, preheat, fault, lifecycle, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Carbon monoxide (binary)
Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true carbon monoxide is ON, if
false OFF.
Carbon monoxide value (numeric)
Current CO concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
carbon_monoxide_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Self checking (binary)
Triggers self-checking process. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_checking property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"self_checking": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"self_checking": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true self checking is ON, if
false OFF.
Checking result (enum)
Result of self-checking. Value can be found in the published state on the
checking_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
ok,
error.
Preheat (binary)
Sensor preheating status. Value can be found in the published state on the
preheat property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"preheat": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"preheat": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON preheat is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Fault (binary)
Sensor fault indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fault": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fault": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true fault is ON, if
false OFF.
Lifecycle (numeric)
Sensor service life or usage counter. Value can be found in the published state on the
lifecycle property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
days.
Battery (numeric)
Battery level in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.