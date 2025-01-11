Model E12 Vendor NOUS Description Zigbee carbon monoxide (CO) sensor Exposes carbon_monoxide, carbon_monoxide_value, self_checking, checking_result, preheat, fault, lifecycle, battery Picture

Indicates if CO (carbon monoxide) is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

Current CO concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Triggers self-checking process. Value can be found in the published state on the self_checking property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"self_checking": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_checking": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true self checking is ON, if false OFF.

Result of self-checking. Value can be found in the published state on the checking_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: ok , error .

Sensor preheating status. Value can be found in the published state on the preheat property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"preheat": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preheat": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON preheat is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sensor fault indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fault": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fault": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true fault is ON, if false OFF.

Sensor service life or usage counter. Value can be found in the published state on the lifecycle property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is days .