Paul Neuhaus E0040006

ModelE0040006
VendorPaul Neuhaus
DescriptionQ RGBW remote controller
Exposesaction, action_group
PicturePaul Neuhaus E0040006

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, color_move, color_temperature_move, brightness_stop, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, color_loop_set, enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation.

Action group (numeric)

Group where the action was triggered on. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.