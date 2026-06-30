Yoolax Day-Night Shade

Model Day-Night Shade Vendor Yoolax Description Top-down bottom-up day/night shade Exposes cover (state, position), battery Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_top_rail : Invert the top rail so that 'open' (position 100) raises the rail instead of lowering it; default false keeps the upstream convention (position 100 = down). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_bottom property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom": "OPEN"} , {"state_bottom": "CLOSE"} , {"state_bottom": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_bottom": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_top property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_top": "OPEN"} , {"state_top": "CLOSE"} , {"state_top": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_top": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .