Model DY-RQ500A Vendor TuYa Description Gas sensor Exposes gas, gas_value, self_test, self_test_result, silence, alarm_ringtone, alarm_time, preheat, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

# Gas value (numeric)

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is LEL .

# Self test (binary)

Indicates whether the device is being self-tested. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_test": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true self test is ON, if false OFF.

# Self test result (enum)

Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: checking , success , failure , others .

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

# Alarm ringtone (enum)

Ringtone of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_ringtone property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 .

# Alarm time (numeric)

Alarm time. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 180 . The unit of this value is s .

Indicates sensor preheat is active. Value can be found in the published state on the preheat property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true preheat is ON, if false OFF.