TuYa DY-RQ500A
|Model
|DY-RQ500A
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas, gas_value, self_test, self_test_result, silence, alarm_ringtone, alarm_time, preheat, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Gas value (numeric)
Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_value property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
LEL.
Self test (binary)
Indicates whether the device is being self-tested. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"self_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true self test is ON, if
false OFF.
Self test result (enum)
Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
success,
failure,
others.
Silence (binary)
Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm ringtone (enum)
Ringtone of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_ringtone property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
1,
2,
3,
4,
5.
Alarm time (numeric)
Alarm time. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
180. The unit of this value is
s.
Preheat (binary)
Indicates sensor preheat is active. Value can be found in the published state on the
preheat property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true preheat is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.