DYGSM DY-RQ500A

ModelDY-RQ500A
VendorDYGSM
DescriptionGas sensor
Exposesgas, gas_value, self_test, self_test_result, silence, alarm_ringtone, alarm_time, preheat
PictureDYGSM DY-RQ500A

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Gas value (numeric)

Measured gas concentration. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_value property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is LEL.

Self test (binary)

Indicates whether the device is being self-tested. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true self test is ON, if false OFF.

Self test result (enum)

Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_result property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, success, failure, others.

Silence (binary)

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Alarm ringtone (enum)

Ringtone of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_ringtone property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: melody_1, melody_2, melody_3, melody_4, melody_5.

Alarm time (numeric)

Alarm time. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 180. The unit of this value is s.

Preheat (binary)

Indicates sensor preheat is active. Value can be found in the published state on the preheat property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true preheat is ON, if false OFF.