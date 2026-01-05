Aqara DWZTCGQ11LM

Model DWZTCGQ11LM Vendor Aqara Description Multi-state sensor P100 Exposes battery, voltage, device_mode, door_window_type, sensitivity, report_interval, orientation_detection, movement_detection, fall_detection, vibration_detection, triple_tap_detection, orientation, contact, device_posture, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Device operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: door_window , object .

Door/window type (applies when device_mode = door window). Value can be found in the published state on the door_window_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"door_window_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: casement_window , hopper_window , composite_window , hinged_door .

Detection sensitivity (1 = low, 10 = high). Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Reporting interval in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the report_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is s .

Enable orientation event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the orientation_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"orientation_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON orientation detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable movement event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the movement_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"movement_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON movement detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable fall event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the fall_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fall_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON fall detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable vibration event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON vibration detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable triple-tap event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the triple_tap_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"triple_tap_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON triple tap detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Last reported orientation (relevant when action = orientation). Value can be found in the published state on the orientation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: face_up , face_down , vertical , tilt .

Door/window state (door/window mode only). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Mounting orientation check — 'abnormal' when the sensor is incorrectly installed or needs calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the device_posture property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , abnormal .