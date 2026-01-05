Aqara DWZTCGQ11LM
|Model
|DWZTCGQ11LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Multi-state sensor P100
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, device_mode, door_window_type, sensitivity, report_interval, orientation_detection, movement_detection, fall_detection, vibration_detection, triple_tap_detection, orientation, contact, device_posture, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Device mode (enum)
Device operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
door_window,
object.
Door window type (enum)
Door/window type (applies when device_mode = door window). Value can be found in the published state on the
door_window_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"door_window_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
casement_window,
hopper_window,
composite_window,
hinged_door.
Sensitivity (numeric)
Detection sensitivity (1 = low, 10 = high). Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Report interval (numeric)
Reporting interval in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
report_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"report_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
s.
Orientation detection (binary)
Enable orientation event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
orientation_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"orientation_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON orientation detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Movement detection (binary)
Enable movement event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
movement_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"movement_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON movement detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Fall detection (binary)
Enable fall event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
fall_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fall_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON fall detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Vibration detection (binary)
Enable vibration event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON vibration detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Triple tap detection (binary)
Enable triple-tap event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
triple_tap_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"triple_tap_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON triple tap detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Orientation (enum)
Last reported orientation (relevant when action = orientation). Value can be found in the published state on the
orientation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
face_up,
face_down,
vertical,
tilt.
Contact (binary)
Door/window state (door/window mode only). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Device posture (enum)
Mounting orientation check — 'abnormal' when the sensor is incorrectly installed or needs calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_posture property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
abnormal.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
triple_tap,
movement,
vibration,
orientation,
fall.