Aqara DWZTCGQ11LM

ModelDWZTCGQ11LM
VendorAqara
DescriptionMulti-state sensor P100
Exposesbattery, voltage, device_mode, door_window_type, sensitivity, report_interval, orientation_detection, movement_detection, fall_detection, vibration_detection, triple_tap_detection, orientation, contact, device_posture, action
PictureAqara DWZTCGQ11LM

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Device mode (enum)

Device operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: door_window, object.

Door window type (enum)

Door/window type (applies when device_mode = door window). Value can be found in the published state on the door_window_type property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"door_window_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: casement_window, hopper_window, composite_window, hinged_door.

Sensitivity (numeric)

Detection sensitivity (1 = low, 10 = high). Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10.

Report interval (numeric)

Reporting interval in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the report_interval property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 300. The unit of this value is s.

Orientation detection (binary)

Enable orientation event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the orientation_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"orientation_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON orientation detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Movement detection (binary)

Enable movement event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the movement_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"movement_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON movement detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Fall detection (binary)

Enable fall event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the fall_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fall_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON fall detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Vibration detection (binary)

Enable vibration event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON vibration detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Triple tap detection (binary)

Enable triple-tap event detection. Value can be found in the published state on the triple_tap_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"triple_tap_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON triple tap detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Orientation (enum)

Last reported orientation (relevant when action = orientation). Value can be found in the published state on the orientation property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: face_up, face_down, vertical, tilt.

Contact (binary)

Door/window state (door/window mode only). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Device posture (enum)

Mounting orientation check — 'abnormal' when the sensor is incorrectly installed or needs calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the device_posture property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: normal, abnormal.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: triple_tap, movement, vibration, orientation, fall.