databyte.ch DTB190502A1

Model DTB190502A1 Vendor databyte.ch Description CC2530 based IO Board Exposes led_state, key_state Picture

More information about this devices can be found here: https://databyte.ch/project/zigbee-erstes-board-dtb190502a

Value can be found in the published state on the led_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON led state is ON, if OFF OFF.