Zigbee2MQTT

databyte.ch DTB190502A1

ModelDTB190502A1
Vendordatabyte.ch
DescriptionCC2530 based IO Board
Exposesled_state, key_state, linkquality
Picturedatabyte.ch DTB190502A1

Notes

More information about this devices can be found here: https://databyte.ch/project/zigbee-erstes-board-dtb190502a

Exposes

Led_state (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the led_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON led_state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Key_state (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the key_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: KEY_SYS, KEY_UP, KEY_DOWN, KEY_NONE.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.