databyte.ch DTB190502A1
|Model
|DTB190502A1
|Vendor
|databyte.ch
|Description
|CC2530 based IO Board
|Exposes
|led_state, key_state, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Link
More information about this devices can be found here: https://databyte.ch/project/zigbee-erstes-board-dtb190502a
Exposes
Led_state (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
led_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON led_state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Key_state (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
key_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
KEY_SYS,
KEY_UP,
KEY_DOWN,
KEY_NONE.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.