databyte.ch DTB190502A1

Model DTB190502A1 Vendor databyte.ch Description CC2530 based IO Board Exposes led_state, key_state, linkquality Picture

More information about this devices can be found here: https://databyte.ch/project/zigbee-erstes-board-dtb190502a

Value can be found in the published state on the led_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON led_state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the key_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: KEY_SYS , KEY_UP , KEY_DOWN , KEY_NONE .