Aqara DJT12LM
|Model
|DJT12LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Vibration sensor T1
|Exposes
|report_interval, sensitivity_adjustment, battery, voltage, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Long press the reset button for more than 5 seconds, until the blue light blinks 3 times.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Report interval (enum)
Reporting interval for the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"report_interval": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
1s,
5s,
10s.
Sensitivity adjustment (enum)
Sensitivity adjustment for the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity_adjustment": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
high,
medium,
low.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
shake,
triple_strike,
movement.