Xiaomi DJT12LM
|Model
|DJT12LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara T1 vibration sensor
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
vibration.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.