Zigbee2MQTT

Xiaomi DJT12LM

ModelDJT12LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionAqara T1 vibration sensor
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureXiaomi DJT12LM

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: vibration.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.