Model DJT12LM Vendor Aqara Description Vibration sensor T1 Exposes report_interval, sensitivity_adjustment, battery, voltage, action Picture

Long press the reset button for more than 5 seconds, until the blue light blinks 3 times.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Reporting interval for the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_interval": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: 1s , 5s , 10s .

Sensitivity adjustment for the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity_adjustment": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: high , medium , low .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .