# Xiaomi DJT12LM

Model DJT12LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara T1 vibration sensor Exposes action, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: vibration .