Aqara DJT12LM

ModelDJT12LM
VendorAqara
DescriptionVibration sensor T1
Exposesreport_interval, sensitivity_adjustment, battery, voltage, action
PictureAqara DJT12LM

Notes

Pairing

Long press the reset button for more than 5 seconds, until the blue light blinks 3 times.

DJT12LM pairing

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Report interval (enum)

Reporting interval for the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_interval": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: 1s, 5s, 10s.

Sensitivity adjustment (enum)

Sensitivity adjustment for the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity_adjustment": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: high, medium, low.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: shake, triple_strike, movement.