DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_magnet
|Model
|DIYRuZ_magnet
|Vendor
|DIYRuZ
|Description
|DIYRuZ contact sensor
|Exposes
|battery, contact
|Picture
Notes
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.