DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_magnet

ModelDIYRuZ_magnet
VendorDIYRuZ
DescriptionDIYRuZ contact sensor
Exposesbattery, contact
PictureDIYRuZ DIYRuZ_magnet

Notes

DIYRuZ contact sensor

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Contact (binary)

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.