DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_Zintercom
|Model
|DIYRuZ_Zintercom
|Vendor
|DIYRuZ
|Description
|Matrix intercom auto opener
|Exposes
|state, mode, sound, time_ring, time_talk, time_open, time_bell, time_report, battery, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
State (enum)
Current state. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
idle,
ring,
talk,
open,
drop.
Mode (enum)
Select open mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
never,
once,
always,
drop.
Sound (binary)
Enable or disable sound. Value can be found in the published state on the
sound property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sound": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sound": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON sound is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Time_ring (numeric)
Time to ring before answer. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_ring property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_ring": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_ring": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Time_talk (numeric)
Time to hold before open. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_talk property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_talk": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_talk": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Time_open (numeric)
Time to open before end. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_open property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_open": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_open": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Time_bell (numeric)
Time after last bell to finish ring. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_bell property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_bell": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_bell": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Time_report (numeric)
Reporting interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_report property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_report": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_report": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.