DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_Zintercom

ModelDIYRuZ_Zintercom
VendorDIYRuZ
DescriptionMatrix intercom auto opener
Exposesstate, mode, sound, time_ring, time_talk, time_open, time_bell, time_report, battery
PictureDIYRuZ DIYRuZ_Zintercom

Notes

Matrix intercom auto opener

Exposes

State (enum)

Current state. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: idle, ring, talk, open, drop.

Mode (enum)

Select open mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: never, once, always, drop.

Sound (binary)

Enable or disable sound. Value can be found in the published state on the sound property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound": "VALUE"}. If value equals ON sound is ON, if OFF OFF.

Time ring (numeric)

Time to ring before answer. Value can be found in the published state on the time_ring property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_ring": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_ring": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is sec.

Time talk (numeric)

Time to hold before open. Value can be found in the published state on the time_talk property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_talk": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_talk": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is sec.

Time open (numeric)

Time to open before end. Value can be found in the published state on the time_open property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_open": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_open": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is sec.

Time bell (numeric)

Time after last bell to finish ring. Value can be found in the published state on the time_bell property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_bell": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_bell": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is sec.

Time report (numeric)

Reporting interval. Value can be found in the published state on the time_report property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_report": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_report": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.