DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_Zintercom

Model DIYRuZ_Zintercom Vendor DIYRuZ Description Matrix intercom auto opener Exposes state, mode, sound, time_ring, time_talk, time_open, time_bell, time_report, battery Picture

Matrix intercom auto opener

Current state. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: idle , ring , talk , open , drop .

Select open mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: never , once , always , drop .

Enable or disable sound. Value can be found in the published state on the sound property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON sound is ON, if OFF OFF.

Time to ring before answer. Value can be found in the published state on the time_ring property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_ring": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_ring": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Time to hold before open. Value can be found in the published state on the time_talk property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_talk": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_talk": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Time to open before end. Value can be found in the published state on the time_open property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_open": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_open": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Time after last bell to finish ring. Value can be found in the published state on the time_bell property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_bell": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_bell": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Reporting interval. Value can be found in the published state on the time_report property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_report": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_report": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .