DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_Zintercom
|Model
|DIYRuZ_Zintercom
|Vendor
|DIYRuZ
|Description
|Matrix intercom auto opener
|Exposes
|state, mode, sound, time_ring, time_talk, time_open, time_bell, time_report, battery
|Picture
Notes
Exposes
State (enum)
Current state. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
idle,
ring,
talk,
open,
drop.
Mode (enum)
Select open mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
never,
once,
always,
drop.
Sound (binary)
Enable or disable sound. Value can be found in the published state on the
sound property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sound": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sound": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON sound is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Time ring (numeric)
Time to ring before answer. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_ring property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_ring": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_ring": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Time talk (numeric)
Time to hold before open. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_talk property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_talk": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_talk": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Time open (numeric)
Time to open before end. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_open property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_open": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_open": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Time bell (numeric)
Time after last bell to finish ring. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_bell property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_bell": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_bell": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Time report (numeric)
Reporting interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_report property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_report": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_report": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.