DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_Zintercom

Current state. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: idle , ring , talk , open , drop .

Select open mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: never , once , always , drop .

Enable or disable sound. Value can be found in the published state on the sound property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON sound is ON, if OFF OFF.

Time to ring before answer. Value can be found in the published state on the time_ring property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_ring": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_ring": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Time to hold before open. Value can be found in the published state on the time_talk property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_talk": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_talk": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Time to open before end. Value can be found in the published state on the time_open property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_open": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_open": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Time after last bell to finish ring. Value can be found in the published state on the time_bell property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_bell": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_bell": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Reporting interval. Value can be found in the published state on the time_report property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_report": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_report": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .