DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_Zintercom

ModelDIYRuZ_Zintercom
VendorDIYRuZ
DescriptionMatrix intercom auto openeropen in new window
Exposesstate, mode, sound, time_ring, time_talk, time_open, time_bell, time_report, battery, linkquality
State (enum)

Current state. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: idle, ring, talk, open, drop.

Mode (enum)

Select open mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: never, once, always, drop.

Sound (binary)

Enable or disable sound. Value can be found in the published state on the sound property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON sound is ON, if OFF OFF.

Time_ring (numeric)

Time to ring before answer. Value can be found in the published state on the time_ring property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_ring": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_ring": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is sec.

Time_talk (numeric)

Time to hold before open. Value can be found in the published state on the time_talk property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_talk": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_talk": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is sec.

Time_open (numeric)

Time to open before end. Value can be found in the published state on the time_open property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_open": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_open": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is sec.

Time_bell (numeric)

Time after last bell to finish ring. Value can be found in the published state on the time_bell property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_bell": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_bell": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is sec.

Time_report (numeric)

Reporting interval. Value can be found in the published state on the time_report property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_report": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_report": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.