DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_KEYPAD20

ModelDIYRuZ_KEYPAD20
VendorDIYRuZ
DescriptionDiY 20 button keypadopen in new window
Exposesbattery, linkquality
Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.