DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_Geiger
|Model
|DIYRuZ_Geiger
|Vendor
|DIYRuZ
|Description
|DiY Geiger counter
|Exposes
|action, radioactive_events_per_minute, radiation_dose_per_hour, led_feedback, buzzer_feedback, alert_threshold, sensors_type, sensors_count, sensitivity, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off.
Radioactive_events_per_minute (numeric)
Current count radioactive pulses per minute. Value can be found in the published state on the
radioactive_events_per_minute property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
rpm.
Radiation_dose_per_hour (numeric)
Current radiation level. Value can be found in the published state on the
radiation_dose_per_hour property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
μR/h.
Led_feedback (binary)
Enable LED feedback. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_feedback property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_feedback": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_feedback": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led_feedback is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Buzzer_feedback (binary)
Enable buzzer feedback. Value can be found in the published state on the
buzzer_feedback property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"buzzer_feedback": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"buzzer_feedback": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON buzzer_feedback is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Alert_threshold (numeric)
Critical radiation level. Value can be found in the published state on the
alert_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alert_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alert_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
μR/h.
Sensors_type (enum)
Type of installed tubes. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensors_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensors_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensors_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
СБМ-20/СТС-5/BOI-33,
СБМ-19/СТС-6,
Others.
Sensors_count (numeric)
Count of installed tubes. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensors_count property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensors_count": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensors_count": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
50.
Sensitivity (numeric)
This is applicable if tubes type is set to other. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.