DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_Geiger

ModelDIYRuZ_Geiger
VendorDIYRuZ
DescriptionDiY Geiger counteropen in new window
Exposesaction, radioactive_events_per_minute, radiation_dose_per_hour, led_feedback, buzzer_feedback, alert_threshold, sensors_type, sensors_count, sensitivity, linkquality
PictureDIYRuZ DIYRuZ_Geiger

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off.

Radioactive_events_per_minute (numeric)

Current count radioactive pulses per minute. Value can be found in the published state on the radioactive_events_per_minute property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is rpm.

Radiation_dose_per_hour (numeric)

Current radiation level. Value can be found in the published state on the radiation_dose_per_hour property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is μR/h.

Led_feedback (binary)

Enable LED feedback. Value can be found in the published state on the led_feedback property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_feedback": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_feedback": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON led_feedback is ON, if OFF OFF.

Buzzer_feedback (binary)

Enable buzzer feedback. Value can be found in the published state on the buzzer_feedback property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"buzzer_feedback": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"buzzer_feedback": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON buzzer_feedback is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alert_threshold (numeric)

Critical radiation level. Value can be found in the published state on the alert_threshold property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alert_threshold": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alert_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000. The unit of this value is μR/h.

Sensors_type (enum)

Type of installed tubes. Value can be found in the published state on the sensors_type property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensors_type": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensors_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: СБМ-20/СТС-5/BOI-33, СБМ-19/СТС-6, Others.

Sensors_count (numeric)

Count of installed tubes. Value can be found in the published state on the sensors_count property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensors_count": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensors_count": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50.

Sensitivity (numeric)

This is applicable if tubes type is set to other. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.