DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_Geiger

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off .

Current count radioactive pulses per minute. Value can be found in the published state on the radioactive_events_per_minute property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is rpm .

Current radiation level. Value can be found in the published state on the radiation_dose_per_hour property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is μR/h .

Enable LED feedback. Value can be found in the published state on the led_feedback property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_feedback": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_feedback": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led_feedback is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable buzzer feedback. Value can be found in the published state on the buzzer_feedback property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"buzzer_feedback": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"buzzer_feedback": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON buzzer_feedback is ON, if OFF OFF.

Critical radiation level. Value can be found in the published state on the alert_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alert_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alert_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is μR/h .

Type of installed tubes. Value can be found in the published state on the sensors_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensors_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensors_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: СБМ-20/СТС-5/BOI-33 , СБМ-19/СТС-6 , Others .

Count of installed tubes. Value can be found in the published state on the sensors_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensors_count": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensors_count": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50 .

This is applicable if tubes type is set to other. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .