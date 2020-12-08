DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_FreePad

Open source firmware can be found here: Github open in new window

# How to join:

# If device in FN(factory new) state:

Press and hold button (1) for 2-3 seconds, until device start flashing led Wait, in case of successful join, device will flash led 5 times If join failed, device will flash led 3 times

# If device in a network:

Hold button (1) for 10 seconds, this will reset device to FN(factory new) status Go to step 1 for FN device

# How to use touch link

Bring you remote near to TL device Hold button (2) for 5 seconds TL functionality can work without connecting to network

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: *_single , *_double , *_triple , *_quadruple , *_release , *_hold .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_5": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_5": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_6": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_6": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_7": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_7": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_8": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_8": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_9": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_9": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_9 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_9": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_9": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_10": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_10": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_10 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_10": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_10": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_11": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_11": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_11 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_11": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_11": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_12": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_12": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_12 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_12": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_12": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_13": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_13": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_13 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_13": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_13": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_14": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_14": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_14 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_14": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_14": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_15": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_15": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_15 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_15": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_15": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_16 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_16": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_16": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_16 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_16": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_16": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_17 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_17": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_17": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_17 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_17": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_17": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_18 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_18": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_18": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_18 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_18": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_18": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_19 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_19": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_19": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_19 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_19": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_19": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_20 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_20": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_20": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_20 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_20": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_20": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .