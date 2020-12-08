DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_FreePad
|Model
|DIYRuZ_FreePad
|Vendor
|DIYRuZ
|Description
|DiY 8/12/20 button keypad
|Exposes
|battery, action, switch_type, switch_actions, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Firmware
Open source firmware can be found here: Github
How to join:
If device in FN(factory new) state:
- Press and hold button (1) for 2-3 seconds, until device start flashing led
- Wait, in case of successful join, device will flash led 5 times
- If join failed, device will flash led 3 times
If device in a network:
- Hold button (1) for 10 seconds, this will reset device to FN(factory new) status
- Go to step 1 for FN device
How to use touch link
- Bring you remote near to TL device
- Hold button (2) for 5 seconds TL functionality can work without connecting to network
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
*_single,
*_double,
*_triple,
*_quadruple,
*_release,
*_hold.
Switch_type (enum, button_1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_4 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_4 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_5 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_5 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_6 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_6 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_7 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_7 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_8 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_8 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_9 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_9": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_9 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_9 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_9": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_9": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_10 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_10": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_10 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_10 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_10": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_10": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_11 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_11": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_11 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_11 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_11": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_11": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_12 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_12": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_12 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_12 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_12": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_12": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_13 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_13": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_13 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_13 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_13": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_13": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_14 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_14": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_14 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_14 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_14": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_14": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_15 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_15": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_15 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_15 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_15": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_15": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_16 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_16 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_16": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_16": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_16 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_16 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_16": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_16": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_17 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_17 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_17": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_17": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_17 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_17 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_17": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_17": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_18 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_18 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_18": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_18": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_18 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_18 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_18": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_18": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_19 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_19 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_19": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_19": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_19 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_19 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_19": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_19": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_20 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_20 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_20": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_20": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_20 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_20 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_20": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_20": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.