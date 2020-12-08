Zigbee2MQTT

DIYRuZ DIYRuZ_FreePad

ModelDIYRuZ_FreePad
VendorDIYRuZ
DescriptionDiY 8/12/20 button keypadopen in new window
Exposesbattery, action, switch_type, switch_actions, linkquality
PictureDIYRuZ DIYRuZ_FreePad

Notes

Firmware

Open source firmware can be found here: Githubopen in new window

How to join:

If device in FN(factory new) state:

  1. Press and hold button (1) for 2-3 seconds, until device start flashing led
  2. Wait, in case of successful join, device will flash led 5 times
  3. If join failed, device will flash led 3 times

If device in a network:

  1. Hold button (1) for 10 seconds, this will reset device to FN(factory new) status
  2. Go to step 1 for FN device
  1. Bring you remote near to TL device
  2. Hold button (2) for 5 seconds TL functionality can work without connecting to network

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: *_single, *_double, *_triple, *_quadruple, *_release, *_hold.

Switch_type (enum, button_1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_2 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_2": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_2 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_2": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_3 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_3 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_4 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_4 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_5 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_5 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_5": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_5 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_5 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_5": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_6 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_6 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_6": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_6 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_6 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_6": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_7 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_7 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_7": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_7 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_7 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_7": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_8 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_8 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_8": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_8 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_8 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_8": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_9 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_9 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_9": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_9": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_9 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_9 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_9": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_9": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_10 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_10 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_10": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_10": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_10 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_10 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_10": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_10": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_11 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_11 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_11": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_11": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_11 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_11 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_11": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_11": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_12 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_12 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_12": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_12": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_12 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_12 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_12": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_12": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_13 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_13 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_13": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_13": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_13 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_13 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_13": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_13": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_14 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_14 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_14": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_14": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_14 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_14 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_14": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_14": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_15 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_15 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_15": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_15": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_15 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_15 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_15": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_15": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_16 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_16 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_16": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_16": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_16 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_16 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_16": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_16": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_17 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_17 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_17": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_17": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_17 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_17 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_17": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_17": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_18 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_18 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_18": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_18": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_18 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_18 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_18": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_18": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_19 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_19 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_19": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_19": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_19 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_19 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_19": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_19": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_20 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_20 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_20": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_20": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_20 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_20 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_20": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_20": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.