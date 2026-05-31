TERNCY DIM003

Model DIM003 Vendor TERNCY Description Color temperature dimmer Exposes rated_max_current_ma, startup_depth_calibration, color_temperature_range_min_kelvin, color_temperature_range_max_kelvin, color_temperature_io_reversed, light_up_curve, light (state, brightness, color_temp) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Rated maximum current limit; setting may apply after a short delay. Value can be found in the published state on the rated_max_current_ma property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rated_max_current_ma": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 120 and the maximum value is 4950 . The unit of this value is mA .

Xiaoyan startup depth calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the startup_depth_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"startup_depth_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5000 .

Warmest color temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the color_temperature_range_min_kelvin property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temperature_range_min_kelvin": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1000 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is K .

Coolest color temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the color_temperature_range_max_kelvin property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temperature_range_max_kelvin": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1000 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is K .

Reverse the cool and warm white output IO mapping. Value can be found in the published state on the color_temperature_io_reversed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temperature_io_reversed": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true color temperature io reversed is ON, if false OFF.

Light-up curve. Value can be found in the published state on the light_up_curve property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_up_curve": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: fast_start , uniform , slow_start .

This light supports the following features: state , brightness , color_temp .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

color_temp : To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 142 and 625 , the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""} . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest , cool , neutral , warm , warmest .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff