D-Link DCH-B112

Model DCH-B112 Vendor D-Link Description Wireless smart door window sensor with vibration Exposes battery_low, contact, vibration, tamper, battery Picture

Hold front button for five seconds until red light flashes.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.