D-Link DCH-B112

ModelDCH-B112
VendorD-Link
DescriptionWireless smart door window sensor with vibration
Exposesbattery_low, contact, vibration, tamper, battery
PictureD-Link DCH-B112

Notes

Pairing

Hold front button for five seconds until red light flashes.

Exposes

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Contact (binary)

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Vibration (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.