Nous D4Z-M

Model D4Z-M Vendor Nous Description Smart energy monitor for 3P+N system Exposes voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, energy, produced_energy, power_factor, power, ac_frequency, device_locating, energy_a, energy_b, energy_c, energy_produced_a, energy_produced_b, energy_produced_c, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, power_factor_c, alarm_set_1, alarm_set_2, update_frequency Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

ac_frequency_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Total forward active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total reverse active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Total active power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Locate device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_locating": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON device locating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of consumed energy (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of produced energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of produced energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of produced energy (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Configuration for RS485 wired communication (if supported by device) and high power alarm. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_set_1": {"rs485_baud_rate_enabled": VALUE, "rs485_baud_rate": VALUE, "rs485_address_enabled": VALUE, "rs485_address": VALUE, "rs485_data_format_enabled": VALUE, "rs485_data_format": VALUE, "high_power_alarm": VALUE, "high_power_threshold": VALUE}}

rs485_baud_rate_enabled (binary) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary) allowed values: or rs485_baud_rate (enum) allowed values: 2400 , 4800 , 9600 , 19200 , 38400

(enum) allowed values: , , , , rs485_address_enabled (binary) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary) allowed values: or rs485_address (numeric) min value is 1, max value is 100

(numeric) min value is 1, max value is 100 rs485_data_format_enabled (binary) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary) allowed values: or rs485_data_format (enum) allowed values: N81 , E81 , O81 , N82

(enum) allowed values: , , , high_power_alarm (binary): Trigger alarm when power draw exceeds the limit (Default OFF) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): Trigger alarm when power draw exceeds the limit (Default OFF) allowed values: or high_power_threshold (numeric): Power limit (Default 25 kW) max value is 65535, unit is kW

Configuration for alarms and reporting frequency. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_set_2": {"over_current_alarm": VALUE, "over_current_threshold": VALUE, "over_voltage_alarm": VALUE, "over_voltage_threshold": VALUE, "under_voltage_alarm": VALUE, "under_voltage_threshold": VALUE, "unbalanced_load_alarm": VALUE, "unbalanced_load_threshold": VALUE, "phase_loss_alarm": VALUE, "negative_active_power_alarm": VALUE, "custom_data_reporting_interval": VALUE, "data_reporting_interval": VALUE}}

over_current_alarm (binary): Trigger alarm when current is higher than the limit (Default OFF) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): Trigger alarm when current is higher than the limit (Default OFF) allowed values: or over_current_threshold (numeric): Current upper limit (Default 100A) max value is 65535, unit is A

(numeric): Current upper limit (Default 100A) max value is 65535, unit is A over_voltage_alarm (binary): Trigger alarm when the voltage is above the limit (Default ON) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): Trigger alarm when the voltage is above the limit (Default ON) allowed values: or over_voltage_threshold (numeric): Voltage upper limit (Default 253V) max value is 65535, unit is V

(numeric): Voltage upper limit (Default 253V) max value is 65535, unit is V under_voltage_alarm (binary): Trigger alarm when the voltage is below the limit (Default OFF) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): Trigger alarm when the voltage is below the limit (Default OFF) allowed values: or under_voltage_threshold (numeric): Voltage lower limit (Default 180V) max value is 65535, unit is V

(numeric): Voltage lower limit (Default 180V) max value is 65535, unit is V unbalanced_load_alarm (binary): Trigger alarm when power factor is below the limit (Default 15%) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): Trigger alarm when power factor is below the limit (Default 15%) allowed values: or unbalanced_load_threshold (numeric): Power factor lower limit (Default 15%) max value is 100, unit is %

(numeric): Power factor lower limit (Default 15%) max value is 100, unit is % phase_loss_alarm (binary): Trigger alarm when one phase is unavailable (Default OFF) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): Trigger alarm when one phase is unavailable (Default OFF) allowed values: or negative_active_power_alarm (binary): Trigger alarm when the active power is negative (Default ON) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary): Trigger alarm when the active power is negative (Default ON) allowed values: or custom_data_reporting_interval (binary) allowed values: ON or OFF

(binary) allowed values: or data_reporting_interval (numeric): How often the device should report measurements (Default 5s) min value is 5, max value is 600, unit is s