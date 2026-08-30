Nous D4Z-M
|Model
|D4Z-M
|Vendor
|Nous
|Description
|Smart energy monitor for 3P+N system
|Exposes
|voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, energy, produced_energy, power_factor, power, ac_frequency, device_locating, energy_a, energy_b, energy_c, energy_produced_a, energy_produced_b, energy_produced_c, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, power_factor_c, alarm_set_1, alarm_set_2, update_frequency
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Voltage a (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage b (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage c (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Total forward active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Produced energy (numeric)
Total reverse active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power factor (numeric)
Total power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power (numeric)
Total active power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Device locating (binary)
Locate device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_locating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON device locating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Energy a (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy b (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy c (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy produced a (numeric)
Sum of produced energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_produced_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy produced b (numeric)
Sum of produced energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_produced_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy produced c (numeric)
Sum of produced energy (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_produced_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power factor a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power factor b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power factor c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Alarm set 1 (composite)
Configuration for RS485 wired communication (if supported by device) and high power alarm. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_set_1": {"rs485_baud_rate_enabled": VALUE, "rs485_baud_rate": VALUE, "rs485_address_enabled": VALUE, "rs485_address": VALUE, "rs485_data_format_enabled": VALUE, "rs485_data_format": VALUE, "high_power_alarm": VALUE, "high_power_threshold": VALUE}}
rs485_baud_rate_enabled(binary) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
rs485_baud_rate(enum) allowed values:
2400,
4800,
9600,
19200,
38400
rs485_address_enabled(binary) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
rs485_address(numeric) min value is 1, max value is 100
rs485_data_format_enabled(binary) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
rs485_data_format(enum) allowed values:
N81,
E81,
O81,
N82
high_power_alarm(binary): Trigger alarm when power draw exceeds the limit (Default OFF) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
high_power_threshold(numeric): Power limit (Default 25 kW) max value is 65535, unit is kW
Alarm set 2 (composite)
Configuration for alarms and reporting frequency. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_set_2": {"over_current_alarm": VALUE, "over_current_threshold": VALUE, "over_voltage_alarm": VALUE, "over_voltage_threshold": VALUE, "under_voltage_alarm": VALUE, "under_voltage_threshold": VALUE, "unbalanced_load_alarm": VALUE, "unbalanced_load_threshold": VALUE, "phase_loss_alarm": VALUE, "negative_active_power_alarm": VALUE, "custom_data_reporting_interval": VALUE, "data_reporting_interval": VALUE}}
over_current_alarm(binary): Trigger alarm when current is higher than the limit (Default OFF) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
over_current_threshold(numeric): Current upper limit (Default 100A) max value is 65535, unit is A
over_voltage_alarm(binary): Trigger alarm when the voltage is above the limit (Default ON) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
over_voltage_threshold(numeric): Voltage upper limit (Default 253V) max value is 65535, unit is V
under_voltage_alarm(binary): Trigger alarm when the voltage is below the limit (Default OFF) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
under_voltage_threshold(numeric): Voltage lower limit (Default 180V) max value is 65535, unit is V
unbalanced_load_alarm(binary): Trigger alarm when power factor is below the limit (Default 15%) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
unbalanced_load_threshold(numeric): Power factor lower limit (Default 15%) max value is 100, unit is %
phase_loss_alarm(binary): Trigger alarm when one phase is unavailable (Default OFF) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
negative_active_power_alarm(binary): Trigger alarm when the active power is negative (Default ON) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
custom_data_reporting_interval(binary) allowed values:
ONor
OFF
data_reporting_interval(numeric): How often the device should report measurements (Default 5s) min value is 5, max value is 600, unit is s
Update frequency (numeric)
Update frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
update_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"update_frequency": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.