Tuya D3-DPWK-TY

ModelD3-DPWK-TY
VendorTuya
DescriptionHVAC controller
Exposesclimate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state)
PictureTuya D3-DPWK-TY

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat, cool. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.