TuYa D3-DPWK-TY

Model D3-DPWK-TY Vendor TuYa Description HVAC controller Exposes climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality Picture

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

