Tuya D3-DPWK-TY
|Model
|D3-DPWK-TY
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|HVAC controller
|Exposes
|climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state)
|Picture
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat,
cool. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.