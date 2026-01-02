Excellux Contact-01

Model Contact-01 Vendor Excellux Description contact sensor and vibration sensor Exposes contact, vibration, battery, vibration_sensitivity Picture

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Vibration state,true:vibration detected,false:no vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .