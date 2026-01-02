Excellux Contact-01
|Model
|Contact-01
|Vendor
|Excellux
|Description
|contact sensor and vibration sensor
|Exposes
|contact, vibration, battery, vibration_sensitivity
|Picture
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Vibration (binary)
Vibration state,true:vibration detected,false:no vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Vibration sensitivity (numeric)
Vibration sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
times.