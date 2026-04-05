Cigol Electronics Cigol Connect
|Model
|Cigol Connect
|Vendor
|Cigol Electronics
|Description
|Zigbee interface module for LK IHC installations
|Exposes
|state
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
State (binary)
Output state. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.