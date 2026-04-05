Cigol Electronics Cigol Connect

ModelCigol Connect
VendorCigol Electronics
DescriptionZigbee interface module for LK IHC installations
Exposesstate
PictureCigol Electronics Cigol Connect

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

State (binary)

Output state. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.