Lincukoo CZF02
|Model
|CZF02
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|Finger Robot
|Exposes
|switch (state), mode, click_sustain_time, arm_down_percent, arm_up_percent, auto_adjustment, set_switch_state, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Mode (enum)
work mode of the finger robot. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
click,
long_press.
Click sustain time (numeric)
keep times for click. Value can be found in the published state on the
click_sustain_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"click_sustain_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.3 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Arm down percent (numeric)
the position for arm moving down. Value can be found in the published state on the
arm_down_percent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"arm_down_percent": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30.
Arm up percent (numeric)
the position for arm moving up. Value can be found in the published state on the
arm_up_percent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"arm_up_percent": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30.
Auto adjustment (binary)
auto adjustment the arm position. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_adjustment property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_adjustment": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON auto adjustment is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Set switch state (binary)
set the switch display status. Value can be found in the published state on the
set_switch_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_switch_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON set switch state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.