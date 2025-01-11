Lincukoo CZB01

ModelCZB01
VendorLincukoo
DescriptionWireless switch with 1 button
Exposesbattery, action
PictureLincukoo CZB01

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.