Model CTP-R01 Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara magic cube T1 Pro Exposes battery, voltage, power_outage_count, operation_mode, side, action, action_from_side, action_angle, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi MFCZQ12LM

Uses a CR2450 battery

Remove the back plate by using the included tool or a wedge to click it off. Press and hold the LINK button inside the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light blinks three times). After this the device will automatically join, but the interview process may not finish. If that happens, keep doing short presses to the LINK button to keep the light flashing, until the interview process finishes successfully.

# Mode Switch

There are two ways to toggle between scene mode and action mode:

Hard switch: Open lid, and click LINK 5 times in a row. Soft switch (using Zigbee2MQTT frontend): Toggle operation_mode in the Exposes tab of the device in Zigbee2MQTT frontend. Change won't happen right away, the device only responds to mode switch once an hour. But you can give the device a throw (a forceful shake action without backward motion), which, when done right, will force the device to respond. Otherwise you can open lid and click LINK button to have it respond immediately.

# Supported Actions

Scene mode: Action additional attributes in payload rotate_left action_angle rotate_right action_angle shake - throw - hold - side_up side flip_to_side side 1_min_inactivity -

Action mode: Action additional attributes in payload rotate_left action_angle rotate_right action_angle shake - throw - slide side tap side flip90 side, action_from_side flip180 side, action_from_side 1_min_inactivity -

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

[Soft Switch]: There is a configuration window, opens once an hour on itself, only during which the cube will respond to mode switch. Mode switch will be scheduled to take effect when the window becomes available. You can also give it a throw action (no backward motion) to force a respond! Otherwise, you may open lid and click LINK once to make the cube respond immediately. [Hard Switch]: Open lid and click LINK button 5 times.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: action_mode , scene_mode .

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the side property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 .

Triggered action. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: shake , throw , tap , slide , flip180 , flip90 , hold , side_up , rotate_left , rotate_right , 1_min_inactivity , flip_to_side .

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the action_from_side property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 .

Value can be found in the published state on the action_angle property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -360 and the maximum value is 360 . The unit of this value is ° .