Aqara CTP-R01

ModelCTP-R01
VendorAqara
DescriptionCube T1 Pro
Exposesbattery, voltage, power_outage_count, operation_mode, side, action_from_side, action_angle, action
PictureAqara CTP-R01
White-labelAqara MFCZQ12LM

Notes

Battery

Uses a CR2450 battery

Pairing

Remove the back plate by using the included tool or a wedge to click it off. Press and hold the LINK button inside the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light blinks three times). After this the device will automatically join, but the interview process may not finish. If that happens, keep doing short presses to the LINK button to keep the light flashing, until the interview process finishes successfully.

Mode Switch

There are two ways to toggle between scene mode and action mode:

  1. Hard switch:

    Open lid, and click LINK 5 times in a row.

  2. Soft switch (using Zigbee2MQTT frontend):

    Toggle operation_mode in the Exposes tab of the device in Zigbee2MQTT frontend. Change won't happen right away, the device only responds to mode switch once an hour. But you can give the device a throw (a forceful shake action without backward motion), which, when done right, will force the device to respond. Otherwise you can open lid and click LINK button to have it respond immediately.

Supported Actions

  • Scene mode:

    Actionadditional attributes in payload
    rotate_leftaction_angle
    rotate_rightaction_angle
    shake-
    throw-
    hold-
    side_upside
    flip_to_sideside
    1_min_inactivity-

  • Action mode:

    Actionadditional attributes in payload
    rotate_leftaction_angle
    rotate_rightaction_angle
    shake-
    throw-
    slideside
    tapside
    flip90side, action_from_side
    flip180side, action_from_side
    1_min_inactivity-

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Power outage count (numeric)

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Operation mode (enum)

[Soft Switch]: There is a configuration window, opens once an hour on itself, only during which the cube will respond to mode switch. Mode switch will be scheduled to take effect when the window becomes available. You can also give it a throw action (no backward motion) to force a respond! Otherwise, you may open lid and click LINK once to make the cube respond immediately. [Hard Switch]: Open lid and click LINK button 5 times.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: action_mode, scene_mode.

Side (numeric)

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the side property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6.

Action from side (numeric)

Side of the cube. Value can be found in the published state on the action_from_side property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6.

Action angle (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the action_angle property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is -360 and the maximum value is 360. The unit of this value is °.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: shake, throw, tap, slide, flip180, flip90, hold, side_up, rotate_left, rotate_right, 1_min_inactivity, flip_to_side.