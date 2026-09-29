CTL CTL-Mini-DTP-TYZ/AC
|Model
|CTL-Mini-DTP-TYZ/AC
|Vendor
|CTL
|Description
|Radar and PIR dual-technology presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, illuminance_threshold_high, illuminance_threshold_low, presence_timeout, light_switch, light_linkage, illuminance_linkage, breathing_indicator, detection_method, sensitivity, program_function, installation_mode, installation_height, detection_radius, detection_range, environment_learning, manual_annotation, sensor_power, system_setting, system_info
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Presence detected by the radar/PIR sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Illuminance high threshold (numeric)
Turn the linked light off above this illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_threshold_high property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_threshold_high": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
lx.
Illuminance low threshold (numeric)
Allow presence to turn the linked light on below this illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_threshold_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_threshold_low": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
lx.
No-presence delay (numeric)
Delay before reporting no presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_timeout property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Light state (binary)
Light output state. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON light state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Light linkage (binary)
Enable automatic light linkage. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_linkage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_linkage": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON light linkage is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Illuminance linkage (binary)
Apply the illuminance thresholds to light linkage. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_linkage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_linkage": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON illuminance linkage is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Presence breathing indicator (binary)
Enable the breathing indicator while presence is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
breathing_indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breathing_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON presence breathing indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Detection method (enum)
Motion-only or continuous presence detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_method property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_method": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
presence,
motion.
Sensitivity (enum)
LL: very low, L: low, M: medium, H: high, HH: very high. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
LL,
L,
M,
H,
HH.
Available program function (enum)
Current timed presence/no-presence condition available to Tuya programs. Value can be found in the published state on the
program_function property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
null,
no_one_1min,
no_one_3min,
no_one_5min,
no_one_10min,
no_one_15min,
no_one_30min,
no_one_1hour,
no_one_2hour,
no_one_4hour,
no_one_8hour,
no_one_12hour,
no_one_24hour,
presence_1min,
presence_3min,
presence_5min,
presence_10min,
presence_15min,
presence_30min,
presence_1hour,
presence_2hour,
presence_4hour,
presence_8hour,
presence_12hour,
presence_24hour.
Installation mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
installation_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"installation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ceiling,
wall.
Installation height (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
installation_height property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"installation_height": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
3.2. The unit of this value is
m.
Ceiling detection radius (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_radius property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_radius": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
m.
Wall detection distance (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
8. The unit of this value is
m.
Environment learning (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
environment_learning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"environment_learning": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
light,
medium,
deep,
disable.
Manual annotation (enum)
Mark how long the monitored area has been unoccupied. Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_annotation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_annotation": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
null,
no_one_last_1h,
no_one_last_2h,
no_one_last_4h,
no_one_last_8h,
no_one_last_12h,
no_one_last_24h.
Sensor power control (enum)
Power-cycle the sensor or pause its reports. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_power": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
off_10s_restart,
off_30s_restart,
off_60s_restart,
pause_upload,
pause_upload_10s,
pause_upload_30s,
pause_upload_60s,
pause_upload_3min,
pause_upload_5min,
pause_upload_10min,
pause_upload_15min,
pause_upload_30min,
pause_upload_1hour.
System setting (enum)
Warning: restore_factory resets the device to factory settings. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"system_setting": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
identify_start,
identify_stop,
check_start,
check_stop,
restore_factory,
state_flip_report.
System information (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
system_info property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.