CTL CTL-Mini-DTP-TYZ/AC

Model CTL-Mini-DTP-TYZ/AC Vendor CTL Description Radar and PIR dual-technology presence sensor Exposes presence, illuminance, illuminance_threshold_high, illuminance_threshold_low, presence_timeout, light_switch, light_linkage, illuminance_linkage, breathing_indicator, detection_method, sensitivity, program_function, installation_mode, installation_height, detection_radius, detection_range, environment_learning, manual_annotation, sensor_power, system_setting, system_info Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Presence detected by the radar/PIR sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Turn the linked light off above this illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_threshold_high property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_threshold_high": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is lx .

Allow presence to turn the linked light on below this illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_threshold_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_threshold_low": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is lx .

Delay before reporting no presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_timeout property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Light output state. Value can be found in the published state on the light_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON light state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable automatic light linkage. Value can be found in the published state on the light_linkage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_linkage": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON light linkage is ON, if OFF OFF.

Apply the illuminance thresholds to light linkage. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_linkage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_linkage": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON illuminance linkage is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable the breathing indicator while presence is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the breathing_indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breathing_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON presence breathing indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Motion-only or continuous presence detection. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_method property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_method": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: presence , motion .

LL: very low, L: low, M: medium, H: high, HH: very high. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: LL , L , M , H , HH .

Current timed presence/no-presence condition available to Tuya programs. Value can be found in the published state on the program_function property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: null , no_one_1min , no_one_3min , no_one_5min , no_one_10min , no_one_15min , no_one_30min , no_one_1hour , no_one_2hour , no_one_4hour , no_one_8hour , no_one_12hour , no_one_24hour , presence_1min , presence_3min , presence_5min , presence_10min , presence_15min , presence_30min , presence_1hour , presence_2hour , presence_4hour , presence_8hour , presence_12hour , presence_24hour .

Value can be found in the published state on the installation_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"installation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ceiling , wall .

Value can be found in the published state on the installation_height property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"installation_height": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 3.2 . The unit of this value is m .

Value can be found in the published state on the detection_radius property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_radius": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is m .

Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is m .

Value can be found in the published state on the environment_learning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"environment_learning": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , light , medium , deep , disable .

Mark how long the monitored area has been unoccupied. Value can be found in the published state on the manual_annotation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_annotation": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: null , no_one_last_1h , no_one_last_2h , no_one_last_4h , no_one_last_8h , no_one_last_12h , no_one_last_24h .

Power-cycle the sensor or pause its reports. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_power": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , off_10s_restart , off_30s_restart , off_60s_restart , pause_upload , pause_upload_10s , pause_upload_30s , pause_upload_60s , pause_upload_3min , pause_upload_5min , pause_upload_10min , pause_upload_15min , pause_upload_30min , pause_upload_1hour .

Warning: restore_factory resets the device to factory settings. Value can be found in the published state on the system_setting property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_setting": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , identify_start , identify_stop , check_start , check_stop , restore_factory , state_flip_report .