ShinaSystem CSM-300ZB_V2
|Model
|CSM-300ZB_V2
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS multipurpose ToF sensor
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, status, people, rf_pairing_on, counting_freeze, tof_init, led_state, rf_state, transaction, fast_in, fast_out, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Status (enum)
Currently status. Value can be found in the published state on the
status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
idle,
in,
out.
People (numeric)
People count. Value can be found in the published state on the
people property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"people": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"people": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Rf_pairing_on (enum)
Run RF pairing mode. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rf_pairing_on": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
run.
Counting_freeze (binary)
Counting Freeze ON/OFF, not reporting people value when is ON. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"counting_freeze": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON counting_freeze is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Tof_init (enum)
ToF sensor initial. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tof_init": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
initial.
Led_state (binary)
Indicate LED enable/disable, default : enable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
enable led_state is ON, if
disable OFF.
Rf_state (binary)
RF function enable/disable, default : disable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rf_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
enable rf_state is ON, if
disable OFF.
Transaction (enum)
Transaction interval, default : 400ms. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"transaction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0ms,
200ms,
400ms,
600ms,
800ms,
1,000ms.
Fast_in (binary)
Fast process enable/disable when people 0 to 1. default : enable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fast_in": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
enable fast_in is ON, if
disable OFF.
Fast_out (binary)
Fast process enable/disable when people 1 to 0. default : enable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fast_out": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
enable fast_out is ON, if
disable OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.