ShinaSystem CSM-300ZB_V2

ModelCSM-300ZB_V2
VendorShinaSystem
DescriptionSiHAS multipurpose ToF sensor
Exposesbattery, voltage, status, people, rf_pairing_on, counting_freeze, tof_init, led_state, rf_state, transaction, fast_in, fast_out, linkquality
OTA updates

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Status (enum)

Currently status. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: idle, in, out.

People (numeric)

People count. Value can be found in the published state on the people property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"people": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"people": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Rf_pairing_on (enum)

Run RF pairing mode. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rf_pairing_on": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: run.

Counting_freeze (binary)

Counting Freeze ON/OFF, not reporting people value when is ON. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"counting_freeze": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON counting_freeze is ON, if OFF OFF.

Tof_init (enum)

ToF sensor initial. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tof_init": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: initial.

Led_state (binary)

Indicate LED enable/disable, default : enable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals enable led_state is ON, if disable OFF.

Rf_state (binary)

RF function enable/disable, default : disable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rf_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals enable rf_state is ON, if disable OFF.

Transaction (enum)

Transaction interval, default : 400ms. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"transaction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 0ms, 200ms, 400ms, 600ms, 800ms, 1,000ms.

Fast_in (binary)

Fast process enable/disable when people 0 to 1. default : enable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fast_in": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals enable fast_in is ON, if disable OFF.

Fast_out (binary)

Fast process enable/disable when people 1 to 0. default : enable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fast_out": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals enable fast_out is ON, if disable OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.