ShinaSystem CSM-300ZB_V2

Model CSM-300ZB_V2 Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS multipurpose ToF sensor Exposes battery, voltage, status, people, rf_pairing_on, counting_freeze, tof_init, led_state, rf_state, transaction, fast_in, fast_out, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Currently status. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: idle , in , out .

People count. Value can be found in the published state on the people property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"people": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"people": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Run RF pairing mode. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rf_pairing_on": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: run .

Counting Freeze ON/OFF, not reporting people value when is ON. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"counting_freeze": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON counting_freeze is ON, if OFF OFF.

ToF sensor initial. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tof_init": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: initial .

Indicate LED enable/disable, default : enable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals enable led_state is ON, if disable OFF.

RF function enable/disable, default : disable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rf_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals enable rf_state is ON, if disable OFF.

Transaction interval, default : 400ms. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"transaction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0ms , 200ms , 400ms , 600ms , 800ms , 1,000ms .

Fast process enable/disable when people 0 to 1. default : enable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fast_in": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals enable fast_in is ON, if disable OFF.

Fast process enable/disable when people 1 to 0. default : enable. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fast_out": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals enable fast_out is ON, if disable OFF.