ShinaSystem CSM-300ZB

Model CSM-300ZB Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS multipurpose sensor Exposes battery, voltage, status, people, linkquality Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Currently status. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: idle , in , out .

People count. Value can be found in the published state on the people property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"people": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"people": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50 .