ShinaSystem CSM-300ZB
|Model
|CSM-300ZB
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS multipurpose sensor
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, status, people, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Status (enum)
Currently status. Value can be found in the published state on the
status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
idle,
in,
out.
People (numeric)
People count. Value can be found in the published state on the
people property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"people": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"people": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
50.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.