ShinaSystem CSM-300ZB

ModelCSM-300ZB
VendorShinaSystem
DescriptionSiHAS multipurpose sensor
Exposesbattery, voltage, status, people, linkquality
PictureShinaSystem CSM-300ZB

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Status (enum)

Currently status. Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: idle, in, out.

People (numeric)

People count. Value can be found in the published state on the people property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"people": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"people": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 50.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.