EZVIZ CS-T2C
|Model
|CS-T2C
|Vendor
|EZVIZ
|Description
|Open/close sensor
|Exposes
|battery, contact_alarm_1, contact_alarm_2, tamper, battery_low
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Contact alarm 1 (binary)
Indicates whether the device is opened or closed (alarm_1). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact_alarm_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true contact alarm 1 is ON, if
false OFF.
Contact alarm 2 (binary)
Indicates whether the device is opened or closed (alarm_2). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact_alarm_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true contact alarm 2 is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.