Zigbee2MQTT

ORVIBO CR11S8UZ

ModelCR11S8UZ
VendorORVIBO
DescriptionSmart sticker switch
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureORVIBO CR11S8UZ

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: button_1_click, button_1_hold, button_1_release, button_2_click, button_2_hold, button_2_release, button_3_click, button_3_hold, button_3_release, button_4_click, button_4_hold, button_4_release.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.