ORVIBO CR11S8UZ
|Model
|CR11S8UZ
|Vendor
|ORVIBO
|Description
|Smart sticker switch
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
button_1_click,
button_1_hold,
button_1_release,
button_2_click,
button_2_hold,
button_2_release,
button_3_click,
button_3_hold,
button_3_release,
button_4_click,
button_4_hold,
button_4_release.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.