# ORVIBO CR11S8UZ

Model CR11S8UZ Vendor ORVIBO Description Smart sticker switch Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: button_1_click , button_1_hold , button_1_release , button_2_click , button_2_hold , button_2_release , button_3_click , button_3_hold , button_3_release , button_4_click , button_4_hold , button_4_release .