# Conecto COZIGVS

Model COZIGVS Vendor Conecto Description Vibration sensor Exposes vibration, sensitivity, buzzer_mute, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Sensitivity of the sensor (single press the button when muted to switch between low (one beep), medium (two beeps) and max (three beeps)). Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2 .

# Buzzer mute (text)

ON when buzzer is muted (double press the button on device to toggle). Value can be found in the published state on the buzzer_mute property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.