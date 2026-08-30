eWeLink CK-TLSR8656-Z123SE24DY-01(7037)

ModelCK-TLSR8656-Z123SE24DY-01(7037)
VendoreWeLink
DescriptionZigbee CO sensor
Exposesbattery, voltage, carbon_monoxide, co
PictureeWeLink CK-TLSR8656-Z123SE24DY-01(7037)

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Carbon monoxide (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected carbon monoxide. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.

Co (numeric)

The measured CO level. Value can be found in the published state on the co property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is ppm.