eWeLink CK-TLSR8656-SS5-01(7037)
|Model
|CK-TLSR8656-SS5-01(7037)
|Vendor
|eWeLink
|Description
|Zigbee CO sensor
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, carbon_monoxide, co
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
co_calibration: Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Carbon monoxide (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected carbon monoxide. Value can be found in the published state on the
carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true carbon monoxide is ON, if
false OFF.
Co (numeric)
The measured CO level. Value can be found in the published state on the
co property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
ppm.