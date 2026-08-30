eWeLink CK-TLSR8656-SS5-01(7037)

Model CK-TLSR8656-SS5-01(7037) Vendor eWeLink Description Zigbee CO sensor Exposes battery, voltage, carbon_monoxide, co Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

co_calibration : Calibrates the co value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates whether the device detected carbon monoxide. Value can be found in the published state on the carbon_monoxide property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true carbon monoxide is ON, if false OFF.