Schneider Electric CCT591011_AS

Model CCT591011_AS Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser window/door sensor Exposes battery_low, contact, tamper Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.