Zigbee2MQTT

Custom devices (DiY) CC2530.ROUTER

ModelCC2530.ROUTER
VendorCustom devices (DiY)
DescriptionCC2530 routeropen in new window
Exposesled, linkquality
PictureCustom devices (DiY) CC2530.ROUTER

Notes

Pairing

At first boot it will automatically be in pairing mode and join your network. To reset it into pairing mode power-cycle it three times as follows:

  1. power on
  2. wait 2sec
  3. power off
  4. repeat above steps 2 further times
  5. power on and wait for it to join your network

Exposes

Led (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the led property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true led is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.