# Custom devices (DiY) CC2530.ROUTER

At first boot it will automatically be in pairing mode and join your network. To reset it into pairing mode power-cycle it three times as follows:

power on wait 2sec power off repeat above steps 2 further times power on and wait for it to join your network

Value can be found in the published state on the led property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true led is ON, if false OFF.