Custom devices (DiY) CC2530.ROUTER
|Model
|CC2530.ROUTER
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|CC2530 router
|Exposes
|led, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
At first boot it will automatically be in pairing mode and join your network. To reset it into pairing mode power-cycle it three times as follows:
- power on
- wait 2sec
- power off
- repeat above steps 2 further times
- power on and wait for it to join your network
Exposes
Led (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
led property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true led is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.