Custom devices (DiY) CC2530.ROUTER
|Model
|CC2530.ROUTER
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|CC2530 router
|Exposes
|led
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
At first boot it will automatically be in pairing mode and join your network. To reset it into pairing mode power-cycle it three times as follows:
- power on
- wait 2sec
- power off
- repeat above steps 2 further times
- power on and wait for it to join your network
Exposes
Led (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
led property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true led is ON, if
false OFF.