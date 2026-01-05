Model C2 Vendor Nous Description Button/switch pusher Exposes switch (state), mode, click_sustain_time, arm_down_percent, arm_up_percent, auto_adjustment, set_switch_state, battery Picture

Uses 1 × CR2 battery (3V)

Press and hold the pair button for 5s to put the device in pairing mode.

The red LED will flash until it connects.

Device comes with appVersion 80

(reported in Tuya app as Zigbee module v1.1.0 + MCU v1.0.0)

(reported in Tuya app as Zigbee module v1.1.0 + MCU v1.0.0) Subscribed to manufacturerCode 4417 , imageType 54179

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

work mode of the finger robot. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: click , long_press .

keep times for click. Value can be found in the published state on the click_sustain_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"click_sustain_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.3 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

the position for arm moving down. Value can be found in the published state on the arm_down_percent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"arm_down_percent": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 .

the position for arm moving up. Value can be found in the published state on the arm_up_percent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"arm_up_percent": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 .

auto adjustment the arm position. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_adjustment property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_adjustment": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON auto adjustment is ON, if OFF OFF.

set the switch display status. Value can be found in the published state on the set_switch_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_switch_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON set switch state is ON, if OFF OFF.