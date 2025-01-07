Candeo C-ZB-SR5BR
|Model
|C-ZB-SR5BR
|Vendor
|Candeo
|Description
|Zigbee scene switch remote - 5 button rotary
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
button_1_click,
button_1_double_click,
button_1_hold,
button_1_release,
button_2_click,
button_2_double_click,
button_2_hold,
button_2_release,
button_3_click,
button_3_double_click,
button_3_hold,
button_3_release,
button_4_click,
button_4_double_click,
button_4_hold,
button_4_release,
centre_button_click,
centre_button_double_click,
centre_button_hold,
centre_button_release,
started_rotating_left,
continued_rotating_left,
stopped_rotating_left,
started_rotating_right,
continued_rotating_right,
stopped_rotating_right.