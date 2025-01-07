Candeo C-ZB-SR5BR

ModelC-ZB-SR5BR
VendorCandeo
DescriptionZigbee scene switch remote - 5 button rotary
Exposesbattery, action
PictureCandeo C-ZB-SR5BR

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: button_1_click, button_1_double_click, button_1_hold, button_1_release, button_2_click, button_2_double_click, button_2_hold, button_2_release, button_3_click, button_3_double_click, button_3_hold, button_3_release, button_4_click, button_4_double_click, button_4_hold, button_4_release, centre_button_click, centre_button_double_click, centre_button_hold, centre_button_release, started_rotating_left, continued_rotating_left, stopped_rotating_left, started_rotating_right, continued_rotating_right, stopped_rotating_right.