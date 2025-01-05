Candeo C-ZB-SEDC
|Model
|C-ZB-SEDC
|Vendor
|Candeo
|Description
|Door contact sensor
|Exposes
|battery, contact
|Picture
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Contact (binary)
Indicates whether the device is opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.