Candeo C-ZB-SEDC

ModelC-ZB-SEDC
VendorCandeo
DescriptionDoor contact sensor
Exposesbattery, contact
PictureCandeo C-ZB-SEDC

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Contact (binary)

Indicates whether the device is opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.