Zigbee2MQTT

BlitzWolf BW-IS3

ModelBW-IS3
VendorBlitzWolf
DescriptionRechargeable Zigbee PIR motion sensor
Exposesoccupancy, linkquality
PictureBlitzWolf BW-IS3

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.