BlitzWolf BW-IS3
|Model
|BW-IS3
|Vendor
|BlitzWolf
|Description
|Rechargeable Zigbee PIR motion sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.