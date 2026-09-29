Model BVRF-L001 Vendor Beca Description VRF/VRV central air-conditioning thermostat Exposes state, climate (system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature), child_lock Picture

Official product page: Beca BVRF-L001. This definition matches Zigbee model TS0601 with manufacturer _TZE204_6ewjlefg .

with manufacturer . Power ( state ) is separate from system_mode : OFF leaves the last cooling/heating/fan/dry mode selected. Set state to ON or OFF to control power.

) is separate from : leaves the last cooling/heating/fan/dry mode selected. Set to or to control power. The setpoint range is 16–32 °C, in whole-degree steps, as specified by Beca. The device reports setpoint and room temperature in tenths of a degree.

The device reads genTime.localTime from Zigbee2MQTT. This uses the Zigbee2MQTT process's local time zone; it is not a Tuya datapoint, and the generic Tuya time_start option does not set this clock.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Turn the thermostat on or off independently of the operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , fan_mode , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 32 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: cool , heat , fan_only , dry . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.