Beca BVRF-L001
|Model
|BVRF-L001
|Vendor
|Beca
|Description
|VRF/VRV central air-conditioning thermostat
|Exposes
|state, climate (system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature), child_lock
|Picture
Notes
- Official product page: Beca BVRF-L001. This definition matches Zigbee model
TS0601with manufacturer
_TZE204_6ewjlefg.
- Power (
state) is separate from
system_mode:
OFFleaves the last cooling/heating/fan/dry mode selected. Set
stateto
ONor
OFFto control power.
- The setpoint range is 16–32 °C, in whole-degree steps, as specified by Beca. The device reports setpoint and room temperature in tenths of a degree.
- The device reads
genTime.localTimefrom Zigbee2MQTT. This uses the Zigbee2MQTT process's local time zone; it is not a Tuya datapoint, and the generic Tuya
time_startoption does not set this clock.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
State (binary)
Turn the thermostat on or off independently of the operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
fan_mode,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
16and
32. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
cool,
heat,
fan_only,
dry. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.