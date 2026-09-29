Beca BVRF-L001

ModelBVRF-L001
VendorBeca
DescriptionVRF/VRV central air-conditioning thermostat
Exposesstate, climate (system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature), child_lock
PictureBeca BVRF-L001

Notes

  • Official product page: Beca BVRF-L001. This definition matches Zigbee model TS0601 with manufacturer _TZE204_6ewjlefg.
  • Power (state) is separate from system_mode: OFF leaves the last cooling/heating/fan/dry mode selected. Set state to ON or OFF to control power.
  • The setpoint range is 16–32 °C, in whole-degree steps, as specified by Beca. The device reports setpoint and room temperature in tenths of a degree.
  • The device reads genTime.localTime from Zigbee2MQTT. This uses the Zigbee2MQTT process's local time zone; it is not a Tuya datapoint, and the generic Tuya time_start option does not set this clock.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

State (binary)

Turn the thermostat on or off independently of the operating mode. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, fan_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 32. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: cool, heat, fan_only, dry. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.