Bosch BSIR-EZ
|Model
|BSIR-EZ
|Vendor
|Bosch
|Description
|Outdoor siren
|Exposes
|alarm_state, light_delay, siren_delay, siren_duration, light_duration, siren_volume, siren_and_light, power_source, warning, test, tamper, battery, voltage, battery_low, ac_status, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Alarm state (binary)
Alarm turn ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_state": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON alarm state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Light delay (numeric)
Flashing light delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_delay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_delay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
s.
Siren delay (numeric)
Siren alarm delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
siren_delay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"siren_delay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"siren_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
s.
Siren duration (numeric)
Duration of the alarm siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
siren_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"siren_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"siren_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
m.
Light duration (numeric)
Duration of the alarm light. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"light_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
m.
Siren volume (enum)
Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
siren_volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"siren_volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"siren_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Siren and light (enum)
Siren and Light behaviour during alarm . Value can be found in the published state on the
siren_and_light property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"siren_and_light": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"siren_and_light": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
only_light,
only_siren,
siren_and_light.
Power source (enum)
Siren power source. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_source property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_source": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_source": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
solar_panel,
ac_power_supply,
dc_power_supply.
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"mode": VALUE}}
mode(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency,
police_panic,
fire_panic,
emergency_panic
Test (binary)
Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the
test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true test is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Ac status (binary)
Is the device plugged in. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true ac status is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.