Bosch BSIR-EZ

Model BSIR-EZ Vendor Bosch Description Outdoor siren Exposes alarm_state, light_delay, siren_delay, siren_duration, light_duration, siren_volume, siren_and_light, power_source, warning, test, tamper, battery, voltage, battery_low, ac_status, linkquality Picture

# Alarm state (binary)

Alarm turn ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_state": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON alarm state is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Light delay (numeric)

Flashing light delay. Value can be found in the published state on the light_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is s .

# Siren delay (numeric)

Siren alarm delay. Value can be found in the published state on the siren_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"siren_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"siren_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is s .

# Siren duration (numeric)

Duration of the alarm siren. Value can be found in the published state on the siren_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"siren_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"siren_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is m .

# Light duration (numeric)

Duration of the alarm light. Value can be found in the published state on the light_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is m .

# Siren volume (enum)

Volume of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the siren_volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"siren_volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"siren_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

# Siren and light (enum)

Siren and Light behaviour during alarm . Value can be found in the published state on the siren_and_light property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"siren_and_light": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"siren_and_light": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: only_light , only_siren , siren_and_light .

# Power source (enum)

Siren power source. Value can be found in the published state on the power_source property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_source": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_source": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: solar_panel , ac_power_supply , dc_power_supply .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE}}

mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

# Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

# Ac status (binary)

Is the device plugged in. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true ac status is ON, if false OFF.