Bosch BSIR-EZ

Model BSIR-EZ Vendor Bosch Description Outdoor siren Exposes device_state, trigger_alarm, stop_alarm, external_trigger, tamper, power_outage, alarm_mode, siren_volume, siren_duration, light_duration, siren_delay, light_delay, primary_power_source, current_power_source, solar_panel_voltage, battery, battery_low Picture

If new, the device will be in pairing mode when powered on, but you will need to add the install code from the back of the unit in order to pair the siren. If you do not complete this step the interview will fail and the unit will be shown as unsupported. On the back of the siren is a QR code and a 36 digit code that is called "Install code" - do NOT use this 36 digit code. Instead, scan the QR code with your phone and this will return a 91 or 95 character code. In zigbee2mqtt, navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined. IMPORTANT: Check DIP switchers factory settings and set switch number 8 to ON - "Smart" mode (Operation Bosch Smart Home controller).

If the device is not in pairing mode, you must

turn the device off

press the Reset button and keep it pressed, while you turn the device back on

as soon as the status LED starts blinking orange, release and long-press the Reset button again until the LED turns green

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Current state of the siren and light. Please keep in mind that these activate after the specified delay time (except when using an external alarm trigger).. Value can be found in the published state on the device_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: siren_active_from_external_trigger , light_active_from_external_trigger , siren_and_light_active_from_external_trigger , siren_active , light_active , siren_and_light_active , idle .

Trigger an alarm on the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger_alarm": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: trigger .

Stop an active alarm on the device. Please keep in mind that the alarm stops automatically after the configured duration for the light and siren is expired.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"stop_alarm": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: stop .

Indicates whether an external alarm via the 'TRIGGER_IN' connectors on the back of the device is being received. Please keep in mind that the device automatically activates/deactivates an alarm in that case.. Value can be found in the published state on the external_trigger property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true external trigger state is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper state is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates the configured primary power source experiences a power outage. This only works when using ac or dc power.. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals outage_detected power outage state is ON, if power_ok OFF.

Select if you only want a visual warning, an acoustic warning or both. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: only_light , only_siren , siren_and_light .

Volume of the siren. Value can be found in the published state on the siren_volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"siren_volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"siren_volume": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: reduced , medium , loud .

Duration of the alarm siren. Value can be found in the published state on the siren_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"siren_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"siren_duration": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is min .

Duration of the alarm light. Value can be found in the published state on the light_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_duration": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is min .

Delay of the siren activation after an alarm is being triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the siren_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"siren_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"siren_delay": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 180 . The unit of this value is sec .

Delay of the light activation after an alarm is being triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the light_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_delay": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 180 . The unit of this value is sec .

Select which power source you want to use. Note: The battery is always being used as backup source.. Value can be found in the published state on the primary_power_source property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"primary_power_source": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"primary_power_source": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: solar_panel , ac_power_supply , dc_power_supply .

Currently used power source for device operation. Value can be found in the published state on the current_power_source property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_power_source": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: battery , solar_panel , ac_power , dc_power .

Current voltage level received from the integrated solar panel. Value can be found in the published state on the solar_panel_voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is volt .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .