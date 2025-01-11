Bosch BSEN-W

Model BSEN-W Vendor Bosch Description Water alarm (formerly known as BWA-1) Exposes water_leak, tamper, water_leak_alarm_control, alarm_on_motion, test_mode, test_mode_timeout, battery, battery_low Picture

To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the inside of the battery cover with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK" which will get zigbee2mqtt into pairing mode automatically. Wait for your device to be joined.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

In case of an water leak, you can mute and unmute the audible alarm here. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak_alarm_control property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"water_leak_alarm_control": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"water_leak_alarm_control": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals MUTED mute water leak alarm is ON, if UNMUTED OFF.

If your water alarm is moved, an acoustic signal sounds. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_on_motion property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_on_motion": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_on_motion": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON alarm on motion is ON, if OFF OFF.

Activates the test mode. In this mode, the device acts like it would when detecting any water to verify the installation. Please keep in mind that it can take up to 10 seconds for the test mode to be activated.. Value can be found in the published state on the test_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"test_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"test_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON test mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Determines how long the test mode should be activated. The default length is 3 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the test_mode_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"test_mode_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"test_mode_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 . The unit of this value is seconds .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .