Bosch BSEN-W
|Model
|BSEN-W
|Vendor
|Bosch
|Description
|Water alarm (formerly known as BWA-1)
|Exposes
|water_leak, tamper, water_leak_alarm_control, alarm_on_motion, test_mode, test_mode_timeout, battery, battery_low
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code. The installation code can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the inside of the battery cover with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK" which will get zigbee2mqtt into pairing mode automatically. Wait for your device to be joined.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Water leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Mute water leak alarm (binary)
In case of an water leak, you can mute and unmute the audible alarm here. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak_alarm_control property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"water_leak_alarm_control": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"water_leak_alarm_control": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
MUTED mute water leak alarm is ON, if
UNMUTED OFF.
Alarm on motion (binary)
If your water alarm is moved, an acoustic signal sounds. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_on_motion property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_on_motion": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_on_motion": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON alarm on motion is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Test mode (binary)
Activates the test mode. In this mode, the device acts like it would when detecting any water to verify the installation. Please keep in mind that it can take up to 10 seconds for the test mode to be activated.. Value can be found in the published state on the
test_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"test_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"test_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON test mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Test mode timeout (numeric)
Determines how long the test mode should be activated. The default length is 3 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the
test_mode_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"test_mode_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"test_mode_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
seconds.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.