Bosch BSEN-C2D
|Model
|BSEN-C2D
|Vendor
|Bosch
|Description
|Door/window contact II [+M]
|Exposes
|contact, break_function_enabled, break_function_timeout, break_function_state, battery, battery_low, action
|Picture
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates whether the device is opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Break function (binary)
Activate the break function by pressing the operating button on the door/window contact twice. This means that the device temporarily stops reading the sensors.. Value can be found in the published state on the
break_function_enabled property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"break_function_enabled": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"break_function_enabled": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON break function is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Automatic time limit for breaks (numeric)
Here you can define how long the break function is activated for the door/window contact. Once the time limit has expired, the break ends automatically. The LED on the device will flash orange as long as the break is activated when this setting is being used.. Value can be found in the published state on the
break_function_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"break_function_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"break_function_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
minutes. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
disable.
Break function state (enum)
Indicates whether the device is in break mode or not. Value can be found in the published state on the
break_function_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"break_function_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
break_active,
idle.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
double_press,
long_press,
single_press,
none.