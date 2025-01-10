Bosch BSEN-C2D

Model BSEN-C2D Vendor Bosch Description Door/window contact II [+M] Exposes contact, break_function_enabled, break_function_timeout, break_function_state, battery, battery_low, action Picture

Indicates whether the device is opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Activate the break function by pressing the operating button on the door/window contact twice. This means that the device temporarily stops reading the sensors.. Value can be found in the published state on the break_function_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"break_function_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"break_function_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON break function is ON, if OFF OFF.

Here you can define how long the break function is activated for the door/window contact. Once the time limit has expired, the break ends automatically. The LED on the device will flash orange as long as the break is activated when this setting is being used.. Value can be found in the published state on the break_function_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"break_function_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"break_function_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is minutes . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: disable .

Indicates whether the device is in break mode or not. Value can be found in the published state on the break_function_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"break_function_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: break_active , idle .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.