Bosch BSEN-C2
|Model
|BSEN-C2
|Vendor
|Bosch
|Description
|Door/window contact II
|Exposes
|battery_low, contact, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Indoor / outdoor use
The sensor has a waterproof level IP45 and therefore is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. (according manufacturer specification)
Pairing
To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code which you can get by scanning the QR-code sticker on the physical device with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK" which will get zigbee2mqtt into pairing mode automatically. Wait for your device to be joined.
Factory resetting
To factory reset the device remove the batteries. While pressing and holding the device's main button, insert the battery back. As soon as the device's LED is starting to blink orange (approx 3sec), release the device's main button and press and hold it again until the device's LED is lighting up green.
Exposes
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
long.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.