Bosch BSEN-C2

Model BSEN-C2 Vendor Bosch Description Door/window contact II Exposes contact, break_function_enabled, break_function_timeout, break_function_state, battery, battery_low, action Picture

The sensor has a waterproof level IP45 and therefore is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. (according manufacturer specification)

To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code which you can get by scanning the QR-code sticker on the physical device with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined.

To factory reset the device remove the batteries. While pressing and holding the device's main button, insert the battery back. As soon as the device's LED is starting to blink orange (approx 3sec), release the device's main button and press and hold it again until the device's LED is lighting up green.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates whether the device is opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Activate the break function by pressing the operating button on the door/window contact twice. This means that the device temporarily stops reading the sensors.. Value can be found in the published state on the break_function_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"break_function_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"break_function_enabled": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON break function is ON, if OFF OFF.

Here you can define how long the break function is activated for the door/window contact. Once the time limit has expired, the break ends automatically. The LED on the device will flash orange as long as the break is activated when this setting is being used.. Value can be found in the published state on the break_function_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"break_function_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"break_function_timeout": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is minutes . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: disable .

Indicates whether the device is in break mode or not. Value can be found in the published state on the break_function_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"break_function_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: break_active , idle .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.