Bosch BSEN-C2

Model BSEN-C2 Vendor Bosch Description Door/window contact II Exposes battery_low, contact, action, linkquality Picture

# Indoor / outdoor use

The sensor has a waterproof level IP45 and therefore is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. (according manufacturer specification)

To pair this device you have to install the device via its installation code which you can get by scanning the QR-code sticker on the physical device with your smartphone. Then get the device into pairing mode. In zigbee2mqtt navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK" which will get zigbee2mqtt into pairing mode automatically. Wait for your device to be joined.

# Factory resetting

To factory reset the device remove the batteries. While pressing and holding the device's main button, insert the battery back. As soon as the device's LED is starting to blink orange (approx 3sec), release the device's main button and press and hold it again until the device's LED is lighting up green.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single , long .