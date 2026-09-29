Bosch BSD-2

Model BSD-2 Vendor Bosch Description Smoke alarm II Exposes smoke, smoke_alarm_silenced, button_pushed, alarm_control, broadcast_alarms, test_mode, test_mode_timeout, battery, battery_low Picture

This device needs to be paired using the installation code, which can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the device with your smartphone (Attention: The install code printed in plain text on the device is not sufficient!) . In zigbee2mqtt, navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined.

To factory reset the device remove the battery and wait 20 seconds or briefly press the device's main button. While pressing and holding the device's main button, insert the battery back. As soon as the device's LED on the front is starting to blink red, release the device's main button and press and hold it again until the device beeps. The device will reboot, which can take up to a minute. Watch on Youtube

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether an smoke alarm was silenced on the device itself for 10 minutes. Please keep in mind that the smoke detection is being disabled during that time period as well.. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_alarm_silenced property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke alarm silenced is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the button on the device is being pushed for at least 3 seconds (e.g., to trigger a test alarm or silence a smoke alarm). Value can be found in the published state on the button_pushed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true button pushed is ON, if false OFF.

Manually controls the alarm siren of the device. Set to 'smoke' or 'burglar' to activate the respective alarm, or 'off' to deactivate it.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_control property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_control": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_control": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , smoke , burglar .

Broadcast manual alarm state changes to all BSD-2 devices on the network. Please keep in mind that a detected smoke alarm is not being transmitted automatically to other devices. To achieve that, you must set up an automation, e.g., in Home Assistant.. Value can be found in the published state on the broadcast_alarms property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"broadcast_alarms": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"broadcast_alarms": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON broadcast alarms is ON, if OFF OFF.

Check the function of the smoke alarm. Pay attention to the alarm sound and the flashing of the alarm LED. Please keep in mind that it can take up to 10 seconds for the test mode to be activated.. Value can be found in the published state on the test_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"test_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"test_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON test mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Determines how long the test mode should be activated. The default length is 5 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the test_mode_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"test_mode_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"test_mode_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 . The unit of this value is seconds .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .