Bosch BSD-2
|Model
|BSD-2
|Vendor
|Bosch
|Description
|Smoke alarm II
|Exposes
|smoke, smoke_alarm_silenced, button_pushed, alarm_control, broadcast_alarms, test_mode, test_mode_timeout, battery, battery_low
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
This device needs to be paired using the installation code, which can be obtained by scanning the QR-code on the device with your smartphone (Attention: The install code printed in plain text on the device is not sufficient!) . In zigbee2mqtt, navigate to "Settings" --> "Tools" and click on "Add install code". Paste the code you got from the QR-code and confirm by clicking "OK", then ensure permit joining is active. Wait for your device to be joined.
Factory resetting
To factory reset the device remove the battery and wait 20 seconds or briefly press the device's main button. While pressing and holding the device's main button, insert the battery back. As soon as the device's LED on the front is starting to blink red, release the device's main button and press and hold it again until the device beeps. The device will reboot, which can take up to a minute. Watch on Youtube
Exposes
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Smoke alarm silenced (binary)
Indicates whether an smoke alarm was silenced on the device itself for 10 minutes. Please keep in mind that the smoke detection is being disabled during that time period as well.. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_alarm_silenced property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke alarm silenced is ON, if
false OFF.
Button pushed (binary)
Indicates whether the button on the device is being pushed for at least 3 seconds (e.g., to trigger a test alarm or silence a smoke alarm). Value can be found in the published state on the
button_pushed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true button pushed is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm control (enum)
Manually controls the alarm siren of the device. Set to 'smoke' or 'burglar' to activate the respective alarm, or 'off' to deactivate it.. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_control property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"alarm_control": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_control": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
smoke,
burglar.
Broadcast alarms (binary)
Broadcast manual alarm state changes to all BSD-2 devices on the network. Please keep in mind that a detected smoke alarm is not being transmitted automatically to other devices. To achieve that, you must set up an automation, e.g., in Home Assistant.. Value can be found in the published state on the
broadcast_alarms property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"broadcast_alarms": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"broadcast_alarms": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON broadcast alarms is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Test mode (binary)
Check the function of the smoke alarm. Pay attention to the alarm sound and the flashing of the alarm LED. Please keep in mind that it can take up to 10 seconds for the test mode to be activated.. Value can be found in the published state on the
test_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"test_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"test_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON test mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Test mode timeout (numeric)
Determines how long the test mode should be activated. The default length is 5 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the
test_mode_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"test_mode_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"test_mode_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
seconds.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.