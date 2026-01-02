Beok BOT-R9V-ZB

Model BOT-R9V-ZB Vendor Beok Description Wall-mount thermostat Exposes climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, preset), child_lock, battery, valve_state, frost, deadzone_temperature, min_temperature_limit, max_temperature_limit, eco_temperature, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday Picture

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state , preset .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 60 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Valve state (open/close). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: open , close .

Frost protection mode. Value can be found in the published state on the frost property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost is ON, if OFF OFF.

Temperature deadzone (hysteresis). Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Schedule for monday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for tuesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for wednesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for thursday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for friday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for saturday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .