Beok BOT-R9V-ZB
|Model
|BOT-R9V-ZB
|Vendor
|Beok
|Description
|Wall-mount thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, preset), child_lock, battery, valve_state, frost, deadzone_temperature, min_temperature_limit, max_temperature_limit, eco_temperature, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday
|Picture
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
running_state,
preset.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
60. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
manual,
eco. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9.9and the maximum value is
9.9with a step size of
0.1.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Valve state (enum)
Valve state (open/close). Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
open,
close.
Frost (binary)
Frost protection mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Deadzone temperature (numeric)
Temperature deadzone (hysteresis). Value can be found in the published state on the
deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature limit (numeric)
Minimum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max temperature limit (numeric)
Maximum temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco mode temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
°C.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule for monday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule for tuesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule for wednesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule for thursday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule for friday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule for saturday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule for sunday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.