Moes BHT-002

Model BHT-002 Vendor Moes Description Moes BHT series Thermostat Exposes child_lock, deadzone_temperature, max_temperature_limit, min_temperature_limit, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, preset), sensor, program Picture

Switch the thermostat off. Press and hold the temperature down button for +- 8 seconds to enable the pairing mode (display lights up and a WiFi-like icon is blinking). After successful interview turn the thermostat on again.

This unit has a bug that makes it send multiple messages when updating. To stop this from flooding your MQTT Queues, please add the following to your configuration.yaml file:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : thermostat debounce : 1

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger Heat. Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum temperature limit. Cuts the thermostat out regardless of air temperature if the external floor sensor exceeds this temperature. Only used by the thermostat when in AL sensor mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum temperature limit for frost protection. Turns the thermostat on regardless of setpoint if the temperature drops below this.. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state , preset .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 45 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 45 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: hold , program . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat , cool . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 with a step size of 0.1 .

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: IN , AL , OU .

Time of day and setpoint to use when in program mode. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"program": {"weekdays_p1_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_p1_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_p1_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_p2_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_p2_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_p2_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_p3_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_p3_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_p3_temperature": VALUE, "weekdays_p4_hour": VALUE, "weekdays_p4_minute": VALUE, "weekdays_p4_temperature": VALUE, "saturday_p1_hour": VALUE, "saturday_p1_minute": VALUE, "saturday_p1_temperature": VALUE, "saturday_p2_hour": VALUE, "saturday_p2_minute": VALUE, "saturday_p2_temperature": VALUE, "saturday_p3_hour": VALUE, "saturday_p3_minute": VALUE, "saturday_p3_temperature": VALUE, "saturday_p4_hour": VALUE, "saturday_p4_minute": VALUE, "saturday_p4_temperature": VALUE, "sunday_p1_hour": VALUE, "sunday_p1_minute": VALUE, "sunday_p1_temperature": VALUE, "sunday_p2_hour": VALUE, "sunday_p2_minute": VALUE, "sunday_p2_temperature": VALUE, "sunday_p3_hour": VALUE, "sunday_p3_minute": VALUE, "sunday_p3_temperature": VALUE, "sunday_p4_hour": VALUE, "sunday_p4_minute": VALUE, "sunday_p4_temperature": VALUE}}