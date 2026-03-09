Lincukoo B08LRT-Z10T
|Model
|B08LRT-Z10T
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|5in1 Sensor Button Switch
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, temperature, humidity, scene_switch, radar_switch, scan_environment, scan_result, set_detection_distance, hold_time, temp_unit, battery_state, action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Scene switch (enum)
Scene switch click. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_switch": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
single_click,
double_click,
long_press.
Radar switch (binary)
Radar switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON radar switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Scan environment (enum)
Set no one environment. Value can be found in the published state on the
scan_environment property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scan_environment": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start.
Scan result (enum)
Environment scan result. Value can be found in the published state on the
scan_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
scanning,
scan_success,
scan_failure,
scan_start.
Set detection distance (numeric)
Detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
set_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
6. The unit of this value is
m.
Hold time (numeric)
Hold time. Value can be found in the published state on the
hold_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hold_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
s.
Temp unit (enum)
Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temp_unit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temp_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
c,
f.
Battery state (enum)
Battery state. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single_click,
double_click,
long_press.