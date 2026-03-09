Lincukoo B08LRT-Z10T

Model B08LRT-Z10T Vendor Lincukoo Description 5in1 Sensor Button Switch Exposes presence, illuminance, temperature, humidity, scene_switch, radar_switch, scan_environment, scan_result, set_detection_distance, hold_time, temp_unit, battery_state, action Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Scene switch click. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_switch": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: single_click , double_click , long_press .

Radar switch. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON radar switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Set no one environment. Value can be found in the published state on the scan_environment property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scan_environment": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start .

Environment scan result. Value can be found in the published state on the scan_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , scanning , scan_success , scan_failure , scan_start .

Detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the set_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Hold time. Value can be found in the published state on the hold_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hold_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is s .

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_unit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: c , f .

Battery state. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , middle , high .