# Securifi B01M7Y8BP9

Model B01M7Y8BP9 Vendor Securifi Description Almond Click multi-function button Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single , double , long .