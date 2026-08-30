StuckAtPrototype AirCube
|Model
|AirCube
|Vendor
|StuckAtPrototype
|Description
|AirCube air quality monitor
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, eco2, voc, aqi, brightness, co2, illuminance, identify
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voc_calibration: Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Equivalent CO2 (numeric)
Equivalent CO2 estimated from VOC (ENS16x). Value can be found in the published state on the
eco2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eco2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
400 and the maximum value is
8192. The unit of this value is
ppm.
VOC parts (numeric)
Equivalent total VOC (tVOC). Value can be found in the published state on the
voc property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voc": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
ppb.
VOC level (numeric)
TVOC-derived VOC level (0-500). Value can be found in the published state on the
aqi property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"aqi": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
500.
Brightness (numeric)
LED brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.