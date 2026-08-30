StuckAtPrototype AirCube

Model AirCube Vendor StuckAtPrototype Description AirCube air quality monitor Exposes temperature, humidity, eco2, voc, aqi, brightness, co2, illuminance, identify Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voc_calibration : Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Equivalent CO2 estimated from VOC (ENS16x). Value can be found in the published state on the eco2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eco2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 8192 . The unit of this value is ppm .

Equivalent total VOC (tVOC). Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voc": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is ppb .

TVOC-derived VOC level (0-500). Value can be found in the published state on the aqi property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"aqi": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 500 .

LED brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .