StuckAtPrototype AirCube

ModelAirCube
VendorStuckAtPrototype
DescriptionAirCube air quality monitor
Exposestemperature, humidity, eco2, voc, aqi, brightness, co2, illuminance, identify
PictureStuckAtPrototype AirCube

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • voc_calibration: Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

  • illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Equivalent CO2 (numeric)

Equivalent CO2 estimated from VOC (ENS16x). Value can be found in the published state on the eco2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eco2": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 400 and the maximum value is 8192. The unit of this value is ppm.

VOC parts (numeric)

Equivalent total VOC (tVOC). Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voc": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535. The unit of this value is ppb.

VOC level (numeric)

TVOC-derived VOC level (0-500). Value can be found in the published state on the aqi property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"aqi": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 500.

Brightness (numeric)

LED brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

CO2 (numeric)

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.