AOYAN AY208Z

Model AY208Z Vendor AOYAN Description 24G millimeter wave human presence sensor Exposes presence, motion_state, illuminance, temperature, humidity, temperature_unit, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, battery, fading_time, indicator, illuminance_interval, static_detection_distance, static_detection_sensitivity, motion_detection_mode, motion_detection_sensitivity Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Motion state. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , large , small , static .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Motion keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 28800 . The unit of this value is s .

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Light sensing sampling(refresh and update only while active). Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 720 . The unit of this value is minutes .

Static detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is m .

Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Motion detection mode. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_detection_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_detection_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: pir_and_radar , pir_or_radar , only_radar .