AOYAN AY205Z

Model AY205Z Vendor AOYAN Description PIR 24Ghz human presence sensor Exposes presence, motion_state, battery, fading_time, static_detection_distance, static_detection_sensitivity, indicator, motion_detection_mode, motion_detection_sensitivity, illuminance Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Motion state. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , large , small , static .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 28800 . The unit of this value is s .

Static detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Motion detection mode (Firmware version>=0122052017). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_detection_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_detection_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: only_pir , pir_and_radar , only_radar .

Motion detection sensitivity (Firmware version>=0122052017). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .